As of May 15, Havana will start transition to digital TV





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) The partial transition to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) will begin in this city on May 15, when Cuba’s two learning TV channels will stop broadcasting in the province.



According to the Cuban enterprise in charge of radiocommunication and broadcasting services, the gradual replacement of analog TV with this technology will facilitate significant savings in terms of electric power and improvement of TV coverage, which in turn will increase the 4G mobile telephony service capacity.



The said authority will make timely announcements about the reorganization of the channels managed by the five current broadcasting centers, both analog and digital.