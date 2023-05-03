Cuba and Russia ratify willingness to strengthen ties





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Maksim S. Oreshkin, advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, ratified the intention to raise the economic, commercial and financial ties between their countries to the same state as their long-lived, high-level political relations.



Diaz-Canel stated his satisfaction at welcoming Oreshkin in his first and long-awaited visit to Cuba, which follows up on the recent exchange of visits between Cuban and Russian leaders and the joint agreements emanated thereof.



“This visit,” the President remarked, “is another expression of the growing bilateral relations between our governments and our peoples, marked by high-level political talks and mutual support in international forums.”



Díaz-Canel asked Oreshkin to convey an "affectionate greeting" to the Russian president and thanked "the Russian Federation for its support of Cuba’s fight against the U.S. blockade".



On his end, Oreshkin thanked Cuba for its hospitality and remarked that his visit is part of ongoing negotiations to define future joint steps in the fields of energy and tourism, as well as possible investments by Russian companies in the Cuban economy, which he referred as the most important task ahead.