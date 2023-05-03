Cuban institutions implement document management system





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Around 69% of Cuban institutions are implementing the National System of Documentary Management and Archives, according to Marta Marina Ferriol Marchena, head of the Division in charge of this activity at the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA).



The official remarked that the indexes currently in place or in the process of development show progress in the field of document archiving and preservation, based on reviews and consultancies organized by CITMA.



“All provincial commissions of the program for the preservation of Historical Memory, led by CITMA in its capacity as the state governing body of the National Archives System, are already in place,” she said.



Decree-Law 3 on the National System of Documentary Management and Archives, dated February 20, 2020, lays down regulations for the preventive conservation and restoration of documents on paper and special supports, as well as for the control of environmental conditions and the implementation of procedures for handling, storing, exhibiting and transporting documents.