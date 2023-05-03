Díaz-Canel: “We reassert commitment to the success of peace talks”





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez reasserted Cuba's willingness and commitment to host a successful third round of talks between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).



On his end, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla described as an honor the request to host the new negotiations and pointed out that Cuba has acted and will always act with discretion, impartiality and seriousness in the interest of finding a political solution to the armed conflict in the sister nation.



“We firmly believe that the Colombian people deserve and can achieve peace,” he said. “Cuba, in strict adherence to its capacity as Guarantor and Alternative Venue, will support and facilitate any agreement between the parties as part of this historic opportunity.”



The Third Round of Peace Talks between the Colombian government and the ELN began in this city Tuesday as a follow-up to the negotiations that started in Venezuela in November 2022 and continued later on in Mexico.