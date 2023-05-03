Cuban President reasserts his faith in solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) “Faith in Cuba's victory is only possible thanks to the solidarity of the world and the resistance of the people,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said at the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and Anti-Imperialism 200 years after the Monroe Doctrine, held in this city.



Díaz-Canel stressed that justice for all is only possible under socialism, which the Cuban government pursues to increase workers’ engagement in the construction of a better future, and underscored the wrong statements of the 200-year-old Monroe Doctrine, based on domination rather than cooperation and joint efforts for development.



“At a time when the United States tries to renew that policy through unilateral actions, sanctions and blackmail to restore its hegemony in the region, Cuba's friends prove that we can overcome the siege without waiting for it to be lifted, because human solidarity cannot be blockaded,” he remarked. “Hence the importance of increasing activism in social networks to counteract the barrage of misinformation coming from the mainstream media and to promote the work of people worldwide who demand the end of so much hostility.”



He recalled that, despite attempts to twist history, the model of dependent capitalism imposed on Cuba in the first half of the 20th century brought so much inequality that it led to the most radical revolution in the continent, as well as the fact that the main goal of the U.S. blockade is to prevent the success of an anti-imperialist and socialist nation only 90 miles from its shores.



“Come May 5, you will witness the celebrations of the Cuban workers, their enthusiasm and unshakable faith in victory, and the majority support for the revolutionary process,” he pointed out.