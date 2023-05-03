Cuban Premier Attends Forum on Cultural Patrimony





Havana, May 2 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended a forum in Havana about the management of cultural patrimony and tourism aimed at exchanging views about the sustainable development of that tourist modality.



The forum took place during the ongoing Cuban International Tourism Fair –FITCUBA 2023— and was also attended by Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of UNESCO’s World Patrimony Center, and by the Cuban minsters of Tourism, Juan Carlos Garcia, and Culture, Alpidio Alonso.



Cuban deputy culture minister Kenelma Carvajal said that patrimonial tourism contributes to the development of local economies, and communities in particular.



Carvajal explained that in Cuba all agencies and actors get involved in the planning and management of sustainable tourism in patrimonial and cultural destinations, thus boosting the active participation of local communities, while respecting cultural diversity in all its expressions.



The forum preceded the 1st International Congress on Cultural Patrimony, to take place here May 3-5 aiming to building spaces for collective reflection to face the challenges related to cultural patrimony management in Latin America and the Caribbean.













