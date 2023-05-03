Russia and Cuba Talk Cooperation in Areas of Bilateral Interest





Havana, May 2 (ACN) Cuban Deputy Premier and Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and Russia’s Presidency advisor Maxim Oreshkin met in Havana on Tuesday to deepen bilateral economic relations and to consider projects of bilateral interest.



Cabrisas said that the visit by the Russian delegation to Cuba is an expression of the historic bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two nations, which were strengthened with the visit to Moscow by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in 2022.



The Cuban government official recalled that Russia is the island’s second major commercial partner in the region and the fifth one at the world level, showing a growing trend of the trade balance since 2017.



The Premier briefed the Russian advisor about the complex moments facing Cuban economy and asked for the understanding of such reality in order to turn current difficulties and hurdles into opportunities for a new stage of economic relations.



He also called to consider the setting up of a regular Russia-Latin America or Russia-Caribbean maritime service given the island’s maritime-harbor, air and land infrastructure, which could allow internal and external connectivity though it needs upgrading.



Cabrisas also mentioned the energy field as a sector for possible Russian investment and also considered possible Russian involvement in the food industry, finances and tourism. He also condemned the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba and noted that in the face of unilateral sanctions imposed by western centers of powers, there is a need to reinforce relations between the two allied countries.



Meanwhile, the advisor to the Russian Presidency said that his country has brought to Cuba a series of proposals for investment projects aimed at contributing to the finances of the island.



He said both sides will consider new ways of working relations and interaction to take the most out of the potentials of Cuban economy.



Oreshkin announced the signing of a bilateral accord on concrete projects to be implemented.