



Cuba reaffirms its position in favor of peace in Colombia We encourage them to take advantage of the magic, the mystique and the hope that Cuba and our people, who love Colombia so much, always offer," said the foreign minister.



We firmly believe that the Colombian people deserve peace and can achieve it, while Cuba, in strict adherence to the condition of guarantor and alternative venue that the parties conferred on it, will support and facilitate reaching agreements in this historic opportunity that presents itself, he assured.



When in 2019 the talks were suspended, Cuba was sued for violating what the parties had agreed, a circumstance sadly taken advantage of with political opportunism to include our country, unfairly and fraudulently, in the spurious list of state sponsors of terrorism that has caused so much suffering and damage to the Cuban people.



Cuban diplomat affirmed that at that time, as now, we defended the fulfillment of what was agreed, one of the factors that has made it possible for this table to be reinstalled and move forward.



Cuba praises the commitment of the government and the ELN to advance in the common purpose of achieving peace in Colombia; the advances at the peace dialogue table achieved during the previous cycles in Venezuela and Mexico lay the foundations to reach higher steps in the process, the Foreign Minister stressed.



We reaffirm our country's willingness to contribute to the success of this cycle of dialogue, he said and reiterated that being a guarantor and alternative venue is for Cuba a high responsibility that we will fulfill according to our experience and everything within our reach, for which we will act in solidarity with the people of Colombia, who so much deserve peace and justice.



We will stick to our guidelines of discretion, impartiality and absolute respect for the will of the parties and the agreements assumed, Rodriguez Parrilla continued.



The foreign minister recalled the words of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, a fervent defender and promoter of peace in Colombia, when he said that as Latin Americans we must try to collaborate with Colombia, to help the country achieve a just peace, a peace that benefits everyone.



Both delegations were joined by representatives of Norway, Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil as guarantors of this process; Carlos Alberto Ruiz Massieu, special representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations; Monsignor Hector Fabio Henao, for the Colombian Episcopal Conference, as well as representatives of Germany, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, nations of accompaniment, support and cooperation.