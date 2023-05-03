Diaz-Canel attends Solidarity Meeting with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and Anti-Imperialism 200 years after the Monroe Doctrine is taking place today at the Havana Convention Center.



The event brings together more than 1,000 foreign guests and around 200 nationals, who will raise their voices against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and in favor of the elimination of the Caribbean country from Washington's unilateral list of nations that allegedly sponsor terrorism.



There is no ethical or moral argument to sustain the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, only the will of the people to exist as a free and sovereign nation, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, secretary general of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym), said today in Havana.



The president was accompanied by members of the Political Bureau Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic, among other leaders of the Party, the CTC and other organizations.



The delegates to the traditional solidarity event also shared with 14 labor collectives and residents of neighborhoods in Havana, Mayabeque and Artemisa, where they learned about the projects being carried out for the transformation of these communities.



Among those attending the meeting, organized by the CTC and the Cuban Friendship Institute, are trade union leaders, as well as representatives of solidarity organizations and social movements.



During the meeting, there will be discussions on issues of great relevance and validity related to anti-imperialism, collaboration and the achievements of the international trade union movement and in Cuba.









