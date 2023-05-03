Havana hosts talks between Colombian government and guerrilla today





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) With the hope that the parties achieve progress in the agreed agenda, as recently wished by Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of the Republic, the 3rd Cycle of Peace Dialogues between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) will take place today in this capital city.



Since April 25, when Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban minister of foreign affairs, announced the date of the meeting, he stated that in its capacity as guarantor and alternative venue, Cuba would act with the traditional disposition and impartiality that characterizes it.



And given the expectations in the region regarding the long-awaited peace in Colombia, after four years of interrupted negotiations between the government and the guerrilla, the Caribbean nation has created the conditions for the talks in Havana to make the best possible progress.



Recently, through a statement, the parties pointed out that the permanent and neutral commitment of the Caribbean country with the reconciliation of Colombians proves that Cuba is a symbol of hope and peace for the rest of the continent.



Negotiations between the Government and the guerrillas resumed in November 2022 in Caracas, and subsequently took place in Mexico.