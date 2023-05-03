Cuban PM attends opening ceremony of International Tourism Fair FITCuba2023





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, attended today the opening of the 41st International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2023, to be held in Havana until May 5.



When opening the event at the Morro Cabaña Historic-Military Park, he thanked on behalf of the State, the Government and the people for the trust placed by businessmen and hotel chains present in Cuba for decades and reiterated that the work done by tour operators and entrepreneurs will continue paying attention, so that people travel to Cuba and enjoy its benefits.



In the presence of foreign tourists, he recalled that these have been difficult years for the sector; the COVID-19 and the economic crisis derived from the pandemic have affected everyone, and to this we must add the impact of the U.S. blockade, whose aggressiveness affects the normal development of tourism, he said.



Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, governor of Havana, host city of FITCuba 2023, highlighted the great qualities of the city and said that the history of the capital and its cultural events are part of its attractions, as well as the historic urban center.



Ricardo Cabrisas, deputy prime minister of the country and head of trade and foreign investment; Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, minister of tourism; Alpidio Alonso Grau, head of culture; Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the party in Havana; are also attending the event.



Also, part of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Caribbean nation, as well as tour operators, travel agents, airlines and businessmen from the sector attended the opening ceremony.

FITCuba 2023 is dedicated to Culture and Heritage.