03
May Wednesday

LDP Secretary General and former Japanese FM to visit Cuba

 

HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Motegi Toshimitsu, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP) and former foreign minister of that Asian nation, will arrive in Cuba May 3, the foreign ministry said today.

The source added that during his stay, until May 4, the distinguished visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest.

On December 21 this year, Cuba and Japan will celebrate the 94th anniversary of the establishment of uninterrupted diplomatic relations, based on respect, collaboration and friendship.

