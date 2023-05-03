Cuba to host meeting of culture ministers of G77 + China





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN)



Alexis Triana, director of the Cultural Communication Center of MINCULT, tweeted that the meeting of the G77 + China, whose pro tempore presidency Cuba assumed last January, will take place under the theme "Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development", in the framework of the 1st International Congress on Cultural Heritage.



The 1st International Congress on Cultural Heritage will be held at the National Museum of Fine Arts, May 3-5, and will be dedicated to the centenary of Marta Arjona Perez, Servando Cabrera Moreno and Antonio Nunez Jimenez.



According to the program, the 19th Ernest Hemingway International Colloquium will be held within the framework of the Congress.