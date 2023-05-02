Diaz-Canel received US visitors, friends of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, received at the Palace of the Revolution nearly 300 friends of Cuba from the United States, who accompany the island's struggle against the blockade.



According to the President's Twitter, this is one of the largest delegations received in decades, made up of young people visiting the country for the first time, and others with a long history of solidarity and support for the Revolution.



During the meeting, Manolo de los Santos, US political leader and activist, declared that in spite of the difficult economic times the Island is going through, the experience of these days has been wonderful.



We have witnessed the great strength, resistance and creativity of the Cuban people, said the activist, who pledged not only to raise his voice, but to organize a different political project in the United States.



We will always be by Cuba's side, he added.



The visitors, among them students, trade unionists, lawyers and political activists, talked with the Cuban president about the commitment with Cuba, socialism and the example it represents, as well as about the importance of adding young people to the battle against the blockade, according to another message from the Presidency.



Not only do sanctions and blockades come from the United States, but we also receive your friendship, support, trust and hope, the Head of State emphasized.