Young US Communists Meet with Cuban University Students in Havana





Havana, April 28 (ACN) Communist Party USA youth members exchange views with Cuban University students on the Cuban socialist experience at Havana’s Center for Studies about the Youth.



Seven US visitors with the “Hola Camarada” project shared with students from the Raul Roa Higher Institute of Foreign Relations particularly about the Cuban people’s resilience amidst restrictions imposed by the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Caribbean island nation.



US delegation member Arturo Cambron explained that “Hola Camarada” is a recent project launched by the Communist Party USA International Relations Department, with the aim of having a first-hand look at different political parties and organizations either socialist or communist and to exchange with people to learn about their reality.



The young US communist said that they are trying to join the battle of ideas within the United States where people have mistaken conceptions about communism and its relation with democracy and people’s participation.



He said that they also want to learn from the experience of Cuba and other nations to later educate people in US cities and tell about the actions taken by socialist movements to deal with crucial issues for the workers.



Cuban Young Communist League member Reudenys Salas explained about the programs of his organization, covering youth and children participation in society.



Erik Gersovitz, also from the US, was moved by having the chance to share views with new generations of Cubans and learn about their ideas to defend the Cuban socialist project.



The US visitors will attend the central May Day rally to mark International Workers Day along the Cuban people.