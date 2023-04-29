Diaz-Canel insists on popular control and protection of resources





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) President Miguel Diaz-Canel insisted today on the popular control over the works and the care of resources, during a tour of sites of social and economic interest in the capital's Guanabacoa municipality.



As reported by the Presidency on Twitter, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic visited the Historic Center of the town, declared a National Monument in 1990, where cultural, gastronomic and service institutions have been rescued, in addition to its streets and sidewalks.



Accompanied by Ines Maria Chapman, Cuban deputy prime minister, and the Party and government authorities in Havana, Diaz-Canel arrived in Water Company, a pioneer in the use of clean energies for its operation.



At the entity, the President called to continue working on the transformation and digitalization, both internally and for the population.



Diaz-Canel visited the station where the electric cars used by the company are charged, one of the most important projects in the change of its energy matrix, and learned that these vehicles have saved more than 160,000 liters of fuel.



The President highlighted the initiative of the entity for the creation of a Casita Infantil where 10 children, sons and daughters of working women, are being cared for.



The head of state was informed that the place has a total capacity for 20 children and will extend its service to the community.