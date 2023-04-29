Cuba marks the 64th anniversary of Casa de las Americas





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) Happy birthday to everyone in the House of Yeye, Mariano, Roberto and so much American talent, said today Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the creation of Casa de las Americas.



On Twitter, the head of state recalled the legacy of Haydee Santamaria (1922-1980), Mariano Rodriguez (1912-1990) and Roberto Fernandez Retamar (1930-2019), who were directors of the center, and sent a hug to all its workers and the current president of the institution, Abel Prieto Jimenez.



Casa de las Americas is renewed every year with its prestigious Award and its tireless Latin Americanist, Caribbean and universal work, the president stressed.



Casa de las Americas celebrates its 64 years of life and its will to spread and contribute to the recognition of the work of writers and artists of the continent, said the entity itself in a tweet.



In the same social media, it informed that to celebrate the founding of the center, Friday will be the closing ceremony of the Casa de las Americas Literary Award 2023, and the winning books will be announced.



Founded on April 28, 1959 by Law 299 of the Revolutionary Government, Casa de las Americas is recognized as an institution with its own legal personality, aimed at developing and expanding socio-cultural relations with the peoples of Latin America, the Caribbean and the rest of the world.