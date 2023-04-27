Cuban tourism system assists clients after emergency landing





MATANZAS, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) The clients of the Sunwing flight 307 received attention from the tourism system in Matanzas(western Cuba) after an emergency landing of the aircraft at the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, Ibia Betancourt, sub-delegate of the corresponding ministry in the province, told the Cuban News Agency.



The sub-delegate explained that once the clients were on land, they received medical services to make sure that they were all well, and then they were transferred to a five-star hotel of the Gaviota group in the tourist resort of Varadero.



The Boing 737-800 that was covering the Santa Clara-Toronto route with 190 passengers on board, according to the official website of the provincial government in Matanzas, requested an emergency landing at the Juan Gualberto Gomez Airport on Wednesday afternoon.



According to local media reports, the plane presented problems in one of the tires when taking off from the Santa Clara airport, an emergency was declared and after activating the corresponding protocols at the Matanzas aerodrome, pilot Vicky Earks managed to land the plane satisfactorily.