Cuba and Nepal to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Nepal’s Premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal met on Wednesday with Alejandro Simancas, Cuban ambassador in India and Nepal.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the interest the two countries to Foster bilateral cooperation, particularly in tourism and investment.



Nepal-Cuba relations are based on friendship and cordiality since the two countries established diplomatic links March 25th 1975.



The two countries defend multilateralism, peace and the stability of the world and as non-aligned nations and members of the G-77 they advocate the fair causes of developing countries.