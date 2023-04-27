Cuban President Meets Members of the Catholic Bishops Conference





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party Central Committee met Wednesday in Havana with representatives of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba.



According to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency, the meeting is part of different encounters of the head of state with different sectors of society.



The Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba is an entity of the Catholic Church grouping all dioceses and archdioceses on the island and is headed by Monsignor Emilio Aranguren Echeverria.