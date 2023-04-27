Cuban and Bosnian Foreign Ministries Sign MOU





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry and its Bosnian counterpart signed a memo of understanding on Wednesday to set up a political consultation mechanism.



The accord was announced by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel during official talks with Zeljka Cvijanovic, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who is on an official visit to Cuba in the context of the 26 year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



The MOU was penned by Bosnian ambassador to Havana Marko Milisav and by Guillermo Vazquez, diplomatic representative of Cuba in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



The Cuban President on Tuesday looked at other possible areas for bilateral exchange, such as agriculture, food production, tourism, higher education, science, technology and innovation and biotechnology.



Also on Tuesday, the Bosnian President met with Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal on prospects for health cooperation. She expressed her government’s interest in purchasing Cuban vaccines and biotech products and in the advancement of scientific research and collaboration between medical schools of both nations.



Cvijanovic’s visit is the first one paid to Cuba by a head of state of Bosnia and Herzegovina.