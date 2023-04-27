Social Organizations Call People’s Summit in Belgium





Havana, April 26 (ACN) Social organizations from Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe called the Summit of the Peoples to take place in Belgium parallel to the 3rd Summit of CELAC-European Union July 17 and 18 this year.



The social organizations grouped in an online platform include unions, migrants’ communities, NGOs, social movements, political parties and personalities who have been invited to take part at the forum.



The Summit of the People’s Facebook page explains that the details of the program will be soon released.



The forum aims at promoting the aspirations of political and social movements in building an alternative model and expect to contribute to the development of respectful relations between Latin American, Caribbean countries and the European Union.