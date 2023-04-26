Seventh Industrial Property Congress continues in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Cuban and foreign professionals are taking part in the VII Industrial Property Congress in its second day of live and online sessions at the National Hotel of Cuba.



The first lecture will be given in person by Jorge Chávarro, vice president of the Interamerican Association of Intellectual Property, on geographical indications as a registration category and independent of appellations of origin.



Chávarro will also speak on the new types of trademarks and challenges regarding the requirements for their representation, according to the program of the event to which the Cuban News Agency had access.



Marie Paule Rizo, head of the Legislative and Policy Advisory Section of the Trademarks, Industrial Designs and Geographical Indications Department of the World Intellectual Property Organization, will follow at a distance.



Colleagues from the Cuban Industrial Property Office will also speak, as well as from the University of Havana and the Center for Molecular Immunology.



Experts from the World Intellectual Property Organization, the Inter-American Association of Intellectual Property, centers, institutions, high-tech companies, universities and the Scientific and Technological Park of Havana will take part in the event until tomorrow.