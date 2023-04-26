Cuba May Day Celebrations in Tune with Current Reality





Havana, April 25 (ACN) The Cuban Workers’ Confederation (CTC) announced that May Day celebrations will take place under a schedule responding to current realities, marked by an economic slump and shortage of fuels.



CTC general secretary Ulises Guilarte de Nacimento said that the decision not to hold the historic massive march at Havana’s Revolution Square considered the country’s complex economic situation, so commemorations will take place under austerity and rationality of resources.



Guilarte said that on Monday, parades and ceremonies will take place at all the country’s municipalities using minimal use of fuels. Municipal rallies will be part of the national May Day celebrations stressing the values of Patriotism and Unity.



The municipal demonstrations will also denounce the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, which is the main obstacle to the development of Cuban economy and society.