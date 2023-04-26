Cuban president welcomes young leaders from US.





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic, welcomed today the 150 young leaders of movements and organizations from the United States who will participate in the celebrations for May 1 on the island.



Cuba welcomes you with open arms, despite shortages and difficulties; we believe in the American people, diverse and supportive, who respect us and understand that is what you represent, said the Cuban leader on Twitter.



On the same social media, Ines Maria Chapman, Cuban deputy prime minister, thanked the visitors for their solidarity and love.



The group of young people began their program of activities Tuesday at Casa de las Americas with a panel on human rights in Cuba and will conclude their stay on May 3.



On Twitter, The People's Forum Foundation (TPF) assured that the visit to the island will renew the commitment of solidarity with Cuba, while they will learn about the Cuban process, their dedication to the struggle and the importance of building organizations.