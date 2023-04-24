16th International First of May Brigade begins program of activities in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) With more than 300 members from 29 countries, the 16th International May 1st Volunteer Work Brigade began today, in Havana, its program of activities in celebration of the International Workers' Day, which will last until next May 7.



After laying a wreath in honor of National Hero Jose Marti, the first meeting of the contingent took place at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), where a special tribute was paid to the recently deceased South African friend Chris Mathlako.

Marta Ayala Avila, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and general director of the scientific institution, expressed to those present the pleasure of hosting the important event and witnessing the goodwill mobilized by Cuba in different latitudes.



In this way, she urged them to exchange with young researchers to learn first-hand how they are able to develop their work, even in the midst of difficulties and shortages, and fulfill the task of contributing from knowledge and innovation to the development of Cuba.

Representing the visitors, Rob Miller, activist at the head of the Cuba Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom, summed up the pride of bringing together people of so many nationalities in a feeling of friendship and support for the cause of the people of the island and its revolutionary process.



He recognized the vital contribution of the science sector to the survival of the Caribbean nation and its inhabitants at a particularly complicated time, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, aggravated by the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government.



Noemi Rabaza Fernandez, first vice president of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym), detailed the program planned for the occasion, in which, due to the fuel situation, most of the program will be held in Havana, instead of its traditional venue: the Julio Antonio Mella International Camp.



She stated that between May 3 and 6, the brigadistas will visit the central province of Sancti Spiritus, where they will meet with local authorities, representatives of social and mass organizations, and will organize tours to sites of economic, social and cultural interest such as neighborhoods in transformation and agricultural and livestock cooperatives, among others.



With the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ghana and Chile as the most represented delegations, the members of the 16th May First International Brigade will accompany the celebrations on the occasion of the date, in addition to their participation in productive work days and the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and Anti-Imperialism, 200 years after the Monroe Doctrine.