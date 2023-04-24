Bosnia's president pays official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) Željka Cvijanović, president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will arrive today in Cuba for an official visit that will last until April 26.



The Bosnian head of state will hold talks with local authorities and carry out other activities of interest, informed the Cuban foreign ministry.



Cvijanović received earlier this month the Cuban ambassador to her country, Guillermo Vazquez Moreno, in a meeting at the headquarters of the Presidency, where they discussed the bilateral agenda and agreed on the satisfactory state of ties between the two countries.



On that occasion, the Cuban diplomat, who lives in Budapest, conveyed the greetings of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, in addition to reiterating the invitation for the President to visit the island.



Cuba and Bosnia and Herzegovina established diplomatic relations on April 29, 1997, the Caribbean nation being the first in Latin America to begin ties with that nation located in the Balkan Peninsula.