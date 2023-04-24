State Company Cuba Petroleo denies export of gasoline





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) Nestor Perez Franco, general director of the Union Cuba Petroleo (CUPET), said that the country does not export gasoline, because domestic consumption is not being guaranteed.



In statements to Cubadebate, the executive reiterated that for several months Cuba has had limitations in the import of refined crude oil and derivatives of diesel and gasoline, and this has made it impossible for the country's refineries to keep processing as they should, in order to guarantee the consumption of the economy and the population.



One of the closest suppliers, he explained, in spite of having innumerable production limitations, has guaranteed the supply of some products that relieve somewhat the existing situation, but do not cover all the demands of the economy and the population.



Perez Franco assured that the Cuban Government leadership is permanently following the dissatisfactions due to fuel shortages and evaluating solutions.



"We cannot allow things to be misrepresented, nor create more dissatisfaction than we already have with the shortages we are all suffering, and which we are working to reduce as soon as possible," he stressed.



The executive added that the country also does not have enough refined crude oil to exploit the existing refining capacities to the maximum.