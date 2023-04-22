US Coast Guard Returns 30 Irregular Cuban Migrants





Havana, April 21 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned 30 irregular Cuban migrants on Thursday, April 20, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.



Twenty-four men and six women who had made an illegal departure from the island by sea were intercepted by the Coast Guard Service and brought back to the Orozco harbor, Bahia Honda, in western Artemisa province.



Most of the individuals are residents in the western province of Matanzas, bordering Havana.



This operation takes the number of returned Cuban migrants to 2 thousand 383 this year, which along with those returned from countries of the region have taken that figure to 3 thousand 268 Cubans in all.



Cuba has reiterated its firm commitment to an orderly, regular and safe migration.