Diaz-Canel continues tour in Cuban central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel met today with student leaders and leaders of the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) at the Vista Hermosa Recreational Gastronomic Complex in Santa Clara, the city where he was nominated and elected as a deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power.



The Gastronomic Complex includes different restaurants, a discotheque, the Cubanacan cabaret, a specialized cafeteria, several sales outlets and a commercial center which is being improved.



In this space, Villa Clara's recreation program for the youth was presented, one of the demands made in previous tours to achieve greater recreation and entertainment.



Diaz-Canel was interested in recreational spaces and insisted on the need to look for alternatives to diversify cultural events and lower prices.



He referred to his experiences as a young man from Santa Clara, before the presentation of the request of the majority of students of the Federation of High School Students to extend the hours of night activities.



Vladimir Hernandez Meneses, leader of the UJC, congratulated the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba on his recent birthday and on his re-election as President of the Republic on Wednesday at the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power.