Singapore reaffirms its intention to boost relations with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Vivian Balakrishnan, foreign minister of the Republic of Singapore, reaffirmed today the intention to strengthen relations with Cuba in sectors of common interest such as tourism, biotechnology and port management.



As part of his official visit to Cuba, the Singaporean diplomat held a meeting with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, his Cuban counterpart, to exchange views on the potential joint development in these areas.



Balakrishnan, who this morning placed a wreath before the monument to Cuba's National Hero Jose Marti at the 13 de Marzo Park in Havana, said that his first visit to the Caribbean country feels like a meeting between friends, given the positive state of bilateral relations.



On the Cuban side, Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted the respectful and productive relations between the two nations, with broad coincidences on issues of the international agenda.



Singapore's foreign minister arrived in Cuba on April 19 on his first official visit, whose program includes meetings with several authorities of the country.