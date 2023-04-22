Cuba warns of increase in traffic accidents in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Representatives of the National Traffic Directorate warned about the increase of accidents in Havana, largely linked to the increase in the number of people driving without the required driver's license.



According to information published in Havana's Citizen's Portal, in a meeting held at the city's government headquarters, NCO Javier Elosegui, from the Traffic Department of the Ministry of the Interior, stressed that it is mainly drivers of electric motorcycles who commit this infraction.



During the meeting, it was announced that by the end of 2022, more than 3,000 road accidents had been reported in Havana, with more than 100 deaths and 1,500 injured, being this province, along with Villa Clara, Holguin and Santiago de Cuba, the ones with more records and increase in the statistics.



So far this year, the figures continue rising and the only alternative is to increase precautions so as not to have to regret more loss of human lives for that reason, the traffic officer emphasized.