Diaz-Canel to participate as deputy in tour through Cuban central province





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, president of the country and representative in the Parliament of the municipality of Santa Clara, will participate today in the monthly tour of the deputies of that Cuban city.



The tour of the Cuban leader began at the Antenna Factory Commercializer S.U.R.L. of Santa Clara, whose social object is the production of digital antennas with a projection for this year of more than 67,000 to meet the demand of the eastern area.



On Twitter, the president stressed that the new legislature of the highest body of power of the Cuban State should be distinguished by the permanent contact with the people.



Between February 6 and March 24 (prior to the national elections on March 26), the candidates for the 10th Legislature of the Cuban Parliament toured communities and centers of production, services, education and science, and armed institutions in the districts where they were elected.

During this period, in the municipality of Santa Clara, more than 18,000 residents participated in these exchanges, held on Thursdays and Fridays of each week.



On Wednesday, speaking before Parliament after being re-elected as President of the Republic (with a 97.66 % favorable vote), Diaz-Canel affirmed that the role of the 470 deputies is to defend the interests of the majority.