Vietnam-Cuba business forum to be held today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) The Vietnam-Cuba Trade and Investment Promotion Forum will be held today in Havana, as part of the program of the official visit of Vuong Dinh Hue, president of the National Assembly of that country and the business delegation that accompanies him.



The Cuban Chamber of Commerce told the Cuban News Agency that Vietnamese businessmen will meet with local representatives of companies from the energy, agricultural machinery, iron and steel, electronics, recycling, electromotive, biotechnological, pharmaceutical and medical equipment, fruit and aviation sectors, among others.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, and Vuong Dinh Hue, president of the National Assembly of Vietnam, will preside over the forum,as well as Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power; and Ricardo Cabrisas, deputy prime minister, head of foreign trade and foreign investment and new co-president of the Cuba-Vietnam intergovernmental commission.



On Thursday, Marrero Cruz, ratified to Vuong Dinh Hue the will to continue expanding and strengthening bilateral relations with that country, united to Cuba by a common history of brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity, according to the website of the Presidency.



The Prime Minister stated that there is potential to continue increasing cooperation on issues such as inflation control, new economic actors, rice production, polyculture, corn planting and the presence of Vietnamese companies in Cuba for wholesale and retail trade, in order to ensure greater offers to the population.



For his part, Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, ratified that his nation will continue guaranteeing a stable supply of rice to Cuba.