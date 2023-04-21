Cuban Parliament President Granted Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Order





Havana, April 20 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo was bestowed the Ho Chi Minh Order, one of the highest distinction granted by the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



The President of Vietnam’s National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue pinned the order on his Cuban counterpart during a solemn ceremony at Havana’s Capitol building, seat of the Cuban Parliament.



After receiving the distinction, Lazo recalled that Cuban National Hero Jose Marti was the first Cuban to have spoken about the greatness of the Vietnamese people. He also stressed the historical coincidence for the two countries since May 19 marks the birth of Vietnamese Hero Ho Chi Minh (1890) and the fall in combat of Jose Marti (1895).



Lazo also stressed bilateral relations between Cuba and Vietnam over the past six decades, which he said, were forged under the legacies of Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.



The Cuban lawmaker also acknowledged the support of Cuba by the Vietnamese party, government and parliament and the people against the over-60-year US economic blockade.