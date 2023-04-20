Cuban legislature stands as an example of plurality





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The fact that the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) is made up of different sectors of today's society is a sign of Cuba's plurality.



Citizens of this province remarked that the top organ of State power represents the sovereignty of the people and is therefore duty-bound to keep meeting with their voters in order to sound out the reality of the nation and work harder and better based on people's concerns.



For a period of five years, the 470 deputies of the 10th Legislature will contribute to find new ways for Cuba to carry on with its efforts in a complex economic and social context that demands collective intelligence and unity.