President of Vietnamese Parliament visited the Fidel Castro Center





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Vuong Dinh Hue, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and president of the Vietnamese National Assembly, toured the Fidel Castro Ruz Center (FCRC) in this city as part of his current official visit to Cuba in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam.



Mr. Dinh Hue remarked that the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution will always be a symbol of heroism and unwavering will to struggle for national independence that lives on within the heart of every Vietnamese as a steadfast soldier and great friend, which reflects on the special relationship of friendship and solidarity between the Party, State and people of both countries.



During his tour of the Center, the Vietnamese official learned about Cuba's solidarity with other countries in historical moments such as the Chernobyl tragedy, Operation Miracle and the Vietnam War.

























