Cuba and Vietnam, Two Hearts, a Single Beat





Havana, April 19 (ACN) Cuba and Vietnam are two hears with a single beat, said Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo during a special session of the legislative body.



In the presence of Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Lazo described bonds uniting Vietnam and Cuba as very strong and based on very solid foundations.



The parliamentarian thanked the president of Vietnam National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue for his attendance of the special session of the Cuban parliament which marked the victory of the Cuban Revolution against the 1961 US-led mercenary invasion of Bay of Pigs.



The historic event proved the capacity of the Cuban people to defend their sovereignty, said Lazo and recalled the statements of Fidel Castro who described the battle as a great feat of the people.



The Parliament President recalled that in 1961 Cuba received the support of all the peoples of the world, including Vietnam, a nation with which Cuba established diplomatic relations 63 years ago.



He recalled the visit to Vietnam by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro nearly 50 years ago. Fidel was the first and the only head of state to travel to that country amidst the war.



“We highly value the presence of the president of the Vietnamese Parliament in Cuba and his willingness to promote bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies,” said Lazo.

At times of crisis, nations like Cuba and Vietnam must make their effort to preserve peace and promote sustainable development, he concluded.