Cuban President: The Cuban People is in this Assembly





Havana, April 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said that the people of Cuba was present at the constituent assembly of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) as he referred to attending guests and lawmakers.



Here we have rescue workers from the accidents of Havana’s Saratoga Hotel, and the Matanzas oil tankers depot; the creators of vaccines and drugs which saved our lives from COVID-19, innovators and researchers who developed lung ventilators, hip prostheses, students and professors who spent their holidays in the red zones and helping reconstruct homes damaged by hurricane Ian, said the head of state.



Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party, congratulated the elected members of Parliament, the Councils of State and Ministers and he thanked the people for their participation and trust.



Cuba won its right to sovereignty on the shores of Playa Giron beach (Bay of Pigs) in April 19, 1961 with the victory of what’s fair and 62 years after that event those defeated have not forgiven us, but then we set up for the 10th time the People’s Assembly, said the head of state.

All 470 Parliamentarians are sitting here to defend the interests of the majorities, Cuba defends its single political party, which is in the roots of Cuban history with the setting up by Jose Marti of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, he said.



The president said that Cubans cannot be part of the politicization of Cuban migration, but enhance relations with Cuban communities abroad.



“We wish they respect and defend the homeland that gave the birth, and I’m speaking about those who, living in any part of the world help their nation, preserve their love for their country of origin; those of us who fight and resist on the island count on those compatriots,” Diaz-Canel noted.

He said Cubans cannot make miracles but they change the current reality of the country through individual and collective efforts and added that the future of the nation lies on the commitment by every parliamentarian to overcome the US blockade and advance towards the construction of a better nation.



The creative resistance of the Cuban people, their resilience jumps over the limits of any situation; there is no algorithm able to understand we Cubans live, this can only be perceived through the senses. Cuba is sentiment, a force capable to face the worst obstacles, the President stressed.

He explained that over the past six months Cuba went to the polls in three occasions amidst a serious crisis and a severe campaign to impose the idea that Cuba is a failed state; the true enemy of the Cuban Revolution tried to minimize the legitimacy of the government and put hopes in promoting high abstention at the polls without bearing in mind that the people’s turnout was larger than in other models of democracy.



The head of state pointed at priorities in the economic battle actions like food production, the use of idle production capacities, inflation control and boosting foreign investment plus the improvement of the state-run companies.



Cuba is a free nation, respected by its dignity, solidarity, humanism and sovereignty, said Diaz-Canel and he thanked the historic generation of the Revolution for the trust and opportunity to give continuity to the revolutionary process; victory and unity are the present and the future of the homeland and Socialism, he concluded.









