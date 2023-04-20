Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Ratified in his Post





Havana, April 19 (ACN) The National Assembly of People’s Power (Cuban Parliament) ratified by majority of votes Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in his post for another five years at the proposal of Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel.



Marrero’s work over the past years coincided with the country’s huge challenges like the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, the COVID-19 pandemic and the events that moved the nation, said the president while reading the proposal.



In the presence of Revolution leader, Army General Raul Castro, Diaz-Canel said that Marrero push forwards issues related to the demographic dynamics of the country, cybersecurity and he improvement of the government management with emphasis in the improvement of neighborhood conditions.



The President also proposed the re-election of deputy prime ministers Ramiro Valdes Mendez, Revolution Commander; Jorge Luis Perdomo; Ines M. Chapman; Jorge Luis Tapia; Alejandro Gil, Economy Minister; and Ricardo Cabrisas, appointed as Foreign Trade and Investment Minister.



He also ratified in their posts the ministers of the Armed Forces, Alvaro Lopez Miera; Interior, Lazaro Alberto Alvarez; Construction, Rene Mesa; Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez; Transportation, Eduardo Rodriguez; Science and Technology, Elba Rosa Perez; Justice Oscar Martinez; and Domestic Trade, Betsy Diaz.



Other ministers also ratified in their posts were Alpidio Alonso, Culture; Mayra Arevich, Communications; Jose Angel Portal, Public Health; Ydael Jesus Perez, Agriculture; Maria Elena Feito, Labor and Social Security; Juan Carlos Garcia, Tourism, Joaquin Alonso, Central Bank; Manuel Sobrino, Food Industry; Eloy Alvarez, Industries; Vicente de la O Levy, Energy and Mines; Antonio Rodriguez, Water Resources and Osvaldo Caridad Vento, Sports and Physical Education.



The newly appointed ministers were Nayma Arianne, Education; Walter Baluja, Higher Education; Vladimir Regueiro, Finances and Prices; Alfonso Noya, President of the Institute of Information and Social Communication and Division General Raul Omar Acosta as president of the National Institute for Territorial and Urban Planning.



The President acknowledged the work carried out by the outgoing ministers and wished the success in the new tasks they will be assigned.