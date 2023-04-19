Cuban Parliament convenes its First Extraordinary Session





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The Council of State convened this Wednesday the First Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), in its 10th Legislature.



As reported by the Cuban Parliament on its website, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic in Article 122, paragraph d), it was agreed to hold the First Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power, for this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the victory of Playa Giron (Bay of Pigs).