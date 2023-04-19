Raúl and Diaz-Canel attend ANPP constitutive session





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) In the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) opened its Constitutive Session in this city.



On a date of special historical relevance, Cuba will see its top organ of state power established as a result of the election of its 470 deputies on March 26.



Pursuant to the Cuban Constitution, the ANPP will elect its president, vice president, secretary and other members of the Council of State from among its members, as well as the President and Vice President of the Republic. The nominees for these two positions require the absolute majority vote of the Assembly.



At the proposal of the President of the Republic, the ANPP will appoint the Prime Minister—a position that also requires the absolute majority vote for a five-year mandate—as well as the Deputy Prime Ministers and other members of the Council of Ministers, a collective body whose decisions are made by the majority vote of its members.