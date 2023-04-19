Cuba’s National Assembly to hold constitutive session today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The Constitutive Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuban Parliament), in its 10th Legislature, will be held today in Havana, in the aftermath of the national election of March 26.



The President, Vice President, Secretary and other members of the Council of State, as well as the President and Vice President of the Republic, will be elected from among the deputies, whereas the country’s Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and other members of the Council of Ministers will be elected at the proposal of the Cuban President.



According to the National Electoral Council, the 470 deputies of the National Assembly—one for every 30,000 citizens—were elected on March 26 with more than 50% of the votes. The Parliament includes now 226 women (55.74%) and 93 members aged 35 or less (19.79%), in addition to its 167 current deputies (35.53%), numbers that evidence a renewal of the ranks of the country’s top legislative body, the prominence and empowerment of women, and the relevant role of the new generations in the construction of a better country.