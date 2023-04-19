Expocaribe Trade Fair, Important Cuban Space for Business Deals





Havana, April 18 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca said Tuesday in Havana that the upcoming 18th Expocaribe Trade Fair is the right scenario to strengthen economic and commercial links with the Caribbean Community, the Greater Caribbean and other regions of the world.



The event will run June 21-24 at the Santiago centrally located Heredia Cultural Center according to the call issued by Santiago de Cuban governor Beatriz Johnson before the diplomatic community, the local and international press.



Given the growing exchange with nations from different areas of the world, the country opens the doors of its second largest trade fair to representatives of Africa, Asia and Europe, some of whom have already confirmed attendance.



Expocaribe 2023 will allow attending business people to exhibit and promote their products and services and will favor their exchange about different economic sectors, said the Foreign Trade and Investment Minister.



Malmierca explained that the event will show the island’s commercial potential in areas like biotechnology with achievements beyond the COVID-19 vaccines like the product known as Heberprot-P to treat the ulcers of diabetic foot and others to treat lung cancer and different conditions.

Panels and presentations on issues affecting our peoples’ everyday life and bilateral business meetings are also on the event’s agenda.



The previous Expocaribe Trade Fair held in 2022 was attended by representatives of 16 countries, 13 embassies and from several chambers of commerce and governments, as well as by 286 business people.