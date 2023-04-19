Vietnam Parliament President Pays Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, April18 (ACN) Vuong Dinh Hue, member of the Politburo of Vietnam’s Communist Party Central Committee and president of that country’s National Assembly arrived on an official visit to Cuba on Tuesday.



The Vietnamese parliamentarian was welcomed at Havana’s Jose Marti international airport by Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice-president of the Cuban Parliament; Emilio Lozada Garcia, head of the Communist Party International Relations Department; Angel Villa Hernandez, director for Bilateral Affairs at the Foreign Ministry and by Yolanda Ferrer, chair of the Parliament’s International Relations Commission.



Also at the airport was the Vietnamese ambassador to Havana Le Thanh Tung accompanied by members of the Vietnamese community in Cuba.



Vuong Dinh Hue will be in Cuba till April 23rd heading a large delegation made up of lawmaker, ministers and other officials, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Vietnamese diplomat will hold talks with local authorities and will visit places of historic, economic and social interest.



This visit takes place in the context of the setting up of the 10th Legislature of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power on April 19th and 50th anniversary of the visit by Fidel Castro to Vietnam, and the 60th year of the creation of the Cuban Committee in Solidarity with South Vietnam.