Cuba to welcome leader of the Vietnamese parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) Cuba is getting ready to receive the president of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, who begins tomorrow an official visit to the island, at the head of a delegation from his country that will be the first foreign delegation in Havana after the constitution of the 10th Legislature of the Cuban Parliament.



The supreme body of the Cuban State power highlighted on its website that the tour of the Vietnamese delegation headed by the leader of its legislature will be considered as a visit of a brother, for which he will receive special attention, as well as the rest of the delegation that will accompany him.



Vuong Dinh Hue will be the first foreign parliamentary leader to personally congratulate the president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Cuban Parliament) to be elected for the 10th Legislature, the statement of the local legislature stresses

.

This trip will be the fourth by a president of Vietnam's national assembly to Cuba in the 21st century, after Nguyen Van An in 2006, Nguyen Phú Trọng (current general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam) in 2010 and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in 2016.



Dinh Hue took over in 2021 as chairman for this assembly(for term XV of the 2021-2026 period), and under his leadership the Vietnamese legislative body has made important decisions, including a landmark one that contributed to the successful prevention of COVID-19 and promoted post-pandemic recovery and socio-economic development.



In a virtual exchange between the Speakers of the Parliaments of the two nations in March 2022, Dinh Hue expressed to his Cuban counterpart, Esteban Lazo, that the special fraternal friendship and solidarity between the two countries is a valuable asset that the two Parties, States and peoples need to preserve, cultivate, develop and pass on to future generations.