Cuba recalls birthdays of two of its most distinguished sons





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) Cuba evokes today the Father of the Homeland, Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, and Raul Roa, known as the foreign minister of dignity, on the 204th and 116th anniversary of their respective birthdays.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, on Twitter highlighted the revolutionary values of both personalities and added in his message the hashtag #CubaViveEnSuHistoria (#CubaLivesInHistory).



The impetus, commitment, limitless dedication, justice, equality and the conviction that there is nothing more important than defending and loving the homeland, are the legacy and teachings of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, which were highlighted on the same social network by the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda.



Also on this date, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, said that the foreign minister of dignity, with his sharp and energetic words, destroyed the lies of imperialism and defended with intransigence the sovereignty and independence of Cuba.



Carlos Manuel de Cespedes (April 18, 1819 - February 27, 1874) graduated as a lawyer, besides being a poet, storyteller, journalist, translator, sportsman and promoter of culture.



Along with Francisco Vicente Aguilera and Perucho Figueredo, he began to conspire in Manzanillo in September 1867, and later founded and presided over the Revolutionary Junta of that territory.



In his sugar mill La Demajagua, on October 10, 1968 Cespedes proclaimed his determination of Independence or Death, and gave freedom to his slaves, which marked the beginning of the wars for the independence in Cuba.



Raul Roa (April 18, 1907 - July 6, 1982), since 1923 he was linked to the student revolutionary movement organized by the youth leader Julio Antonio Mella, and in 1925 he entered the Law School of the University of Havana.



Writer and politician, from 1948 he was director of Culture of the Ministry of Education, and after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution (January 1959) he was appointed ambassador to the Organization of American States and later Minister of Foreign Affairs.