Havana implements organizational measures for fuel sales





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) The Government of Havana announces today that as an organizational measure for the fuel sale, in view of the lack of fuel in the country, its sale will be limited in those service centers intended for all consumers.



According to a statement published today in the local newspaper Tribuna de La Habana, in the case of diesel, the maximum sale per vehicle will be up to 100 liters, and in the case of gasoline, up to 40 liters.



The communication stresses the importance of complying with the orientation of serving (fuel) in the vehicle's tank.



The Provincial Government defined for diesel fuel a total of four service centers for priority activities, where sales will be made to private carriers and to private or leased vehicle owners, or collaboration projects with a private card.



Likewise, for sales to all consumers there will be service centers for each type of fuel: Priority Level Gasoline B94 (seven establishments), Gasoline B90 (eight), and Gasoline B83 (five).