Another 27 Irregular Cuban Migrants Returned on Sunday





Havana, April 17 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service returned 27 irregular Cuban migrants on Sunday, April 16 in its 36th operation of its kind this year.



The group was made up of 25 men, one woman and one minor; most of them residents in western Matanzas province.



This operation took the number of irregular migrants returned by the US Coast Guards to 2 thousand 357 in 2023, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.



Cuban authorities maintained their firm commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration and alert about the danger and risks for life entailed by illegal departures by sea and the involvement of minors in such attempts.

