Cuban firefighting forces continue combating forest fire in the westernmost province





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Combined forces of the Cuban Forest Ranger Corps (CGB by its Spanish acronym) and forest firefighters continue today to tackle a fire in the rural area known as Loma de Fana, northwest of the town of Montezuelo, in the municipality of Mantua, in the province of Pinar del Rio.



According to Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Perera Buron, head of the CGB in the westernmost province of the country, they are currently working on specialized technical measures and are monitoring the counter-guard that was given for the containment of the fire within the perimeter, and its subsequent control.



In declarations to the Cuban News Agency, he explained that on Sunday afternoon they managed to control the flames, but the winds fanned them again.



This large forest fire has been burning since last Friday evening and has found favorable conditions, in addition, in the drought and the significant volumes of combustible material on the ground.



The fire has already affected some 115 hectares of forest, mostly young plantations, while the causes are being investigated, Perera Buron added.



This is the 106th fire reported in the second most reforested province of Cuba so far this year; and the previous ones - mostly due to negligence of the population - have caused damages to more than 1,150 hectares.



The critical period for the incidence of these phenomena, in line with the stage of less rainfall in Cuba, is extended until May 31.